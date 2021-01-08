City will prohibit engine braking noises

Mayor Larry Guest swore in Mayor Pro Tem Carey Butler Monday night in the first meeting of the year for the council. The meeting was held in the Elberton Arts Center and as you can tell from the swearing in ceremonies, the council used social distancing protocols. (Photo by Scoggins)
Mayor Larry Guest swore in City Attorney Steve Jenkins Monday night in the first meeting of the year for the council. (Photo by Scoggins)
The City of Elberton could begin prohibiting engine braking noises next month after an ordinance to amend the city’s traffic and vehicles code of ordinance was placed on first reading at Monday night…
