The switch from farming to granite a ‘lifestyle change’

Subhead Mark Hill – family has ‘nature to stay here’

Mark Hill stands with Hillcrest Granite’s first employee, Clark Rucker, who was hired by the fledgling granite company back in 1979, when Mark and his father, Calvin, started the business. (Photo by Jones)

The decision to go into the granite business for Calvin Hill and his son, Mark, really had nothing to do with how much money they thought they might make. “It never was about money – it was about a…