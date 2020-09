Body

These six teachers from Elbert County Elementary School (ECES) each won a “Bright Ideas” Grant, which is sponsored by Hart Electrical Membership Corporation. The grants ranged in value from $674.31 to $998.75, with a total of $4,967.80 going to ECES. This is the most award winners ever at ECES. From left to right are Stephanie Wiles (principal), Nicholas Wiles, Dolores Bell, Kathy Wood, Renee Dove, Debbie Colley and Memrie Cox.