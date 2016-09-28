Registration, voting deadlines ahead

The Nov. 8 presidential election is just around the corner and as it draws near, so do deadlines for registration, absentee voting and early voting.

Elbert County Chief Registrar Charlotte Ward released several important upcoming dates to keep voters informed.

The last day to register for the general election is Oct. 11.

According to Ward, this includes anyone who needs to register as a new voter, needs to submit a name change, needs to submit an address change within the county and those who have moved into the county and are registered elsewhere.

“If they have already made these changes, they are ready to vote,” said Ward.

Those needing absentee ballots can obtain them using one of three methods. Registered voters can obtain an absentee ballot through the Georgia Secretary of State website at sos.ga.gov. Anyone needing an absentee ballot may also call the Chief Registrar’s Office at 706-283-20122 or they can simply drop by the office located in the Elbert County Municipal Complex.

Ward said her office had already mailed absentee ballots to those who had already requested them, including military and overseas residents. This past Thursday, the county mailed 217 absentee ballots. Ten ballots were mailed to Elbert County residents serving in the military or overseas for a total of 227 ballots.

Early voting begins Oct. 17 at the Elbert County Municipal Complex and Bowman City Hall. Voting hours in Elberton are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and in Bowman the hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Bowman City Hall is closed from noon-1 p.m. for lunch.

Anyone with questions about the general election may call the registrar’s office at 706 283 2012.

The City of Bowman will also hold a special election on Nov. 8 to fill the unexpired council term vacated when Betty Jo Maxwell resigned to run for mayor.

Qualifying for that seat will take place Oct. 11, 12 and 13 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 12. Qualifying hours on Oct. 13 will be 8:30 a.m. until noon. City Hall is closed from noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Qualifying forms are available at city hall. The qualifying fee has been set at $45. For more information call 706-245-5432.