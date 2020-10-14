Last Chance! 1/2 off a Year Subscription to the Elberton Star

Body

Last chance!

1/2 Off The Elberton Star newspaper subscription for a year (print + online for our local residents in Elbert Co.).

Click the link to subscribe online or call 706-283-8500.

Offer ends this week. Don't miss out, call or click below asap:

https://www.etypeservices.com/Elberton%20StarID580/default.aspx?PubID=3192

*For new subscribers OR current subscribers may renew at this price and add 12 months to their current subscription. Local Elbert County addresses only due to high out of county postage costs.