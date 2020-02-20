Mecole coming to town

Body

There is a good reason not to miss the 9th Annual Friends Helping Friends Beauty Pageant and Silent Auction.

Mecole Hardman Jr., Super Bowl champion and All-Pro kick returner for the Kansas City Chiefs, will be at the pageant to sign any item purchased from the front lobby at Elbert County Middle School’s Auditorium Saturday, March 21 beginning at 4:45 p.m. Entry to the event is free but donations will be accepted.

“Bring extra money to spend at our fabulous silent auction (including a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV helmet, University of Georgia and Kansas City Chiefs footballs and many other items) and to vote $1 per vote for the People’s Choice Award Winner,” said FHF’s Sandy Adams.

After the pageant, for any donation to FHF, Inc., people will have the opportunity to go up on stage to have their silent auction item and/or their 2020 FHF item purchased from the front lobby signed by Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman Jr. AND have a photo taken with him. “We ask, to support our special ‘kiddos,’ that only items purchased in the front lobby be brought to this event,” said Adams.

There will be 2020 FHF shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, bags and hats are Kansas City Chiefs red with yellow print.

“Mecole has been a very active member and supporter of FHF since the club was officially founded in 2010, and we are thrilled that he has stayed so involved in supporting Elbert County students overcoming special challenges with a little help from their friends,” said Adams. “We are encouraging everyone to show their support to Elbert County students who face extra special challenges by bringing their family and friends for an unforgettable night as these precious students steal our hearts during their rare opportunity to be stars on stage with a few of their heroes. The inspirational event will be televised on local television/Elberton Net and FOX 5 Atlanta will also be on site.”

Donations may be mailed to FHF, Inc., 1027 Micliff Dr., Elberton, GA 30635 (attention Sandy Adams).

Friends Helping Friends Club, Inc. is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and the organization is dedicated to the memory of Bud McCall.