Marching to proclaim ‘Black Lives Matter’

Johntavis Williams (left) and DreKevious Gibbs (right) led a peaceful demonstration Saturday on the Elberton square to protest the death of George Floyd by police officers in Minnesota (top photo). The two graduates of both Morehouse College and Elbert County Comprehensive High School (ECCHS), led a march from the Blackwell Cultural Center to the square accompanied by Elberton Police Chief Mark Welsh (bottom photo). Speakers at the hour-long event included Williams, Gibbs, Welsh, Elberton Mayor Larry Guest, ECCHS Principal Jason Kouns, ECCHS Administrator Wausheka McClary, Pastor Kam McClary, School Superintendent Jon Jarvis, Elberton First United Methodist Church Pastor Jim McCullough, Lyric Morrison, Charles Thornton and Cassandra Statom.