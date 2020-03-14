The March 11 edition of The Elberton Star is available now!

Subhead

Two-weekend run begins Friday night

Lost Highway, which begins Friday night in the Historic Elbert Theatre, tells the story of Hank Williams’ meteoric rise to the top of the country music world and his untimely death when he was only 29 years old. Hank Williams (played by Mike Fernandez) is a true country music legend, but this production goes beyond the commonly-known story of Hank’s rise as a young Alabama singer who became a star of The Grand Ole Opry. Tickets are on sale now at the Historic Elbert Theatre ticket office. (Photo by Jones)