Lost Highway: Last weekend to see Hank on stage

Hank Williams’ (in the middle front seat and played by Mike Fernandez) music and story are the focus of the musical playing at the Historic Elbert Theatre for the final weekend of shows on Friday night, Saturday night (at 7 p.m.) and Sunday afternoon (2 p.m.). Shown “driving” to an appearance in Alabama are (front, L-R) Hank’s wife Audrey (played by Rebecca Holliday), Hank and Hank’s mother, Mama Lilly (played by Amy McCullough). In the backseat are Hank’s band members (left) Burrhead (played by Jim McCullough) and unseen in this photo, Hoss (played by Daniel Lloyd). The play covers a wide range of Williams’ music and his meteoric rise in country music – and his historic fall before his tragic death.