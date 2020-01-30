The Jan. 29 edition of The Elberton Star is available now!

Subhead

From the feature photo: The Bowman Public Library held a grand re-opening Saturday, Jan. 25 to celebrate recent renovations to the library. The re-opening featured book readings from local authors Lane Eaton and Terry Kay. Kay, who grew up in Vanna, said he remembered riding the train from Vanna to Dewy Rose as a child. Kay read an excerpt from his most known work, “To Dance with the White Dog,” which was also turned into a Hallmark Movie special. (Photo by Scoggins)

Check out our headlines for the week!