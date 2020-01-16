The Jan. 15 edition of The Elberton Star is available now!

Subhead

From the feature photo:

Elbert County Primary School kindergarten student Devin Hester (front right) and his sister, first grade student Jemeria Ardister (not pictured), were the winners of this year’s 2020 MLK Theme Contest sponsored each year by the MLK Celebration Committee. Devin and Jemeria’s winning theme for this year’s celebration is ‘We Can’t Change the World Unless We Change Ourselves.’ Shown at a ceremony honoring the theme contest winners Monday at Elbert County Primary School were (L-R) Elbert County Elementary School Principal Stephanie Wiles, third place winner Jasmine Ellison, a fourth grader at Elbert County Elementary School, second place winner McKenzie Cade, a first grader at Elbert County Primary School, winner Hester and Elbert County Assistant Principal Laura Albertson. (Photo by Jones)

Check out our headlines for the week!