Homecoming queen will be crowned Friday night
Three nights of festivities are ahead as Elbert County hosts Oglethorpe County Friday night in the Granite Bowl, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
Senior members of the Homecoming Court are Dishae Blackwell, Bailey Brewer, Lauren Brown, Morgan Evans, Eva Schatz, Mallory Smith, and MaKayla Whitfield. The freshman representative is Diamond Rucker, Yasmine Perrin is the sophomore representative and Amber Rucker is the junior representative.
Festivities will begin with the Homecoming Parade on Thursday at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at the Granite Bowl, turn left on Thomas Street, and continue to the square. A community pep rally will follow.
Senior football players to be recognized are Devin Almond, Bryson Andrews, Turner Banks, Brandon Fuqua, Ashton Gibson, Luke Hall, Cole Hart, Montravius Heard, La’Kel Hood, Shaquille Huff, Isaac Johnson, Joseph Johnson, Logan Pulliam, Worley Robinson, O’Detric Rucker, and David Vera.
Activities will conclude with the homecoming dance, which will be in the ECCHS Multi-Purpose Room on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 until 11 p.m.
Tickets will be on sale at the high school through Friday, Oct. 7.