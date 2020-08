Subhead

Elbert County Comprehensive High School’s on-campus gymnasium lit up with competition Monday night as the school played in its first competitive volleyball match against Athens Christian School. Although the Spike Devils lost Monday’s match 25-12, 25-19 and 25-6 to ACS, the home team showed plenty of promise on the newly renovated high school gymnasium floor. The Spike Devils travel to Franklin County Thursday and Rabun County Tuesday. (Photo by Scoggins)