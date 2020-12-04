The Granite Bowl was on fire Saturday afternoon

Subhead

An unusual Saturday in November – Devils host a playoff game

Elbert County Comprehensive High School hosted an unusual Saturday afternoon game in the Historic Granite Bowl, and the fans, though fewer because of COVID restrictions on the crowd size, were not disappointed. The Elbert County Blue Devil Marching Band performed and set the place on fire. Shown performing with flaming batons are twirlers Cile Hall (left) and Audrey Poon (right). In the end, the Blue Devils lost to Bremen 28-21 in a thrilling finish to the 2020 season. (Photos by Scoggins)