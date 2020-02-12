The Feb. 12 edition of The Elberton Star is available now!

Subhead

From the feature photo:

Mayor Roberta Rice is sworn in again

Roberta Rice, right, is officially the City of Bowman's new mayor after being sworn in by Probate Judge Stephanie Hewell, left, Monday in the city's chambers. Rice now leads the council of Mary Clark, Wade Bridges and Rachel Felice, with two vacant seats. Qualifying for the vacant seats begins today, Feb. 12 and ends Friday, Feb. 14. Qualifying takes place at Judge Hewell's office on Forest Avenue. (Photo by Scoggins)

