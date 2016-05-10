Elberton Animal Shelter gives and receives “Mercy”

Officer Jeri Lyn Berryman, who does double duty as a member of the Elberton Police Department and is in charge of the Elberton Animal Shelter, wants the public to know they are not just a “kill shelter.”

While it’s true some animals at the shelter are put down, that is far from the norm.

“There are times when an animal is brought in and is in such bad condition we have no choice,” said Berryman.

In fact, since March of this year the shelter has taken in at least 60 animals. Of the 60, 39, or almost two-thirds have been adopted out. Of the remaining 21, 13 were reclaimed by the owner.

A recent incident proves just what lengths the shelter will go to if they can save an animal’s life.

A pit bull was recently left for dead on a roadside, or at least that’s what Berryman and the staff at the animal shelter would hope was the case.

The dog suffered a number of injuries including broken bones, lacerations and torn skin.

Berryman and her staff went to work and found someone who was willing to pay the vet bills, so they were able to take the dog for treatment. The veterinarian told Berryman the only way those injuries could have occurred was to have been dragged by a vehicle.

The speckled female pit bull quickly began to heal and showed no signs of aggression and was very friendly.

The staff named her “Mercy.”

One staff volunteer, Josie Jones, took Mercy in as a foster pet and is caring for her until a permanent home can be found. It’s been a few weeks now and Mercy is healing well and is ready to be adopted.

Berryman said the shelter has a dedicated staff of volunteers who provide excellent care for the animals coming to the shelter.

Berryman also wanted to be sure residents know what is required to have pets in the city of Elberton.

Georgia state law requires rabies vaccinations for animals no later than four months of age.

The city also highly recommends having animals spayed or neutered (especially cats).

Animals are not allowed to be kept on chains or ropes and a fence should be at least 10’x10’ for a small dog and 10’x20’ for larger animals. The area must be kept clean as well and provide shelter, food and water.

Pets outside their pen must be on a leash.

For more information, or to adopt Mercy or any other shelter animal call 706-213-3130 or 706-988-6227.