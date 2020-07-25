All smiles for 2020 graduates in the Granite Bowl

Body

The big grin on the faces of graduating seniors Qwen Moss (above, with School Superintendent Jon Jarvis and Stacey Almond in the background), and Madison Brown (right) marching into the Historic Granite Bowl tells the story of Friday night’s Elbert County Comprehensive High School Class of 2020 graduation ceremony. Inside today’s edition of The Elberton Star (See Page 5) are the commencement speeches of Valedictorian Madison Harpold, Salutatorian Ashford Bennett and Third Honor Graduate Lexie Partain. Jarvis said Monday night at the Elbert County Board of Education meeting that Friday night’s graduation ceremony in the Granite Bowl was “just what the school system needed.” (Photos by Scoggins)