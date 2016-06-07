State Senate runoff early voting continues through July 22

Early voting began Tuesday, July 5 in the Republican primary runoff in the Georgia State Senate’s 24th District and will continue through Friday, July 22.

The runoff will be between top primary vote-getter Lee Anderson and Gregory Grzybowski.

Early voting will be held at the Elbert County Registrar’s Office from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Elbert County Chief Registrar Charlotte Ward said there is no Saturday voting in a primary runoff.

If you voted in the primary as a Democrat you will not be able to vote due to this being a Republican runoff.

Republicans who voted in the primary may vote.

If you voted non-partisan in the primary you will be able to vote, and if you didn’t vote in the primary you will be able to vote, according to Ward.