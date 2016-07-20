State Senate 24 runoff candidates to appear in Rock Gym Thursday

A “last chance” opportunity to see two candidates in the Georgia State Senate’s 24th District Republican runoff will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Rock Gym.

Lee Anderson and Greg Grzybowski, the two top vote-getters in the May primary for the 24th seat, are involved in a July 26 runoff to see which candidate will face Democratic candidate Brenda Jordan in November.

Anderson received 34 percent of the ballots cast in the primary, while Grzybowski picked up 19 percent of the votes in the primary, more than three other candidates in the race.

Elbert County Republican Party Chairman Mack Powell said the event has been scheduled to allow Elbert County voters to “personally interact” with the two candidates.

In addition, Powell said Elbert County Republican Sheriff Candidate Jamie Callaway will be in attendance.

Callaway faces Democrat incumbent Melvin Andrews in November.

Early voting for the July 26 runoff continues through Friday of this week from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

If you voted in the primary as a Democrat you will not be able to vote due to this being a Republican runoff.

Republicans who voted in the primary may vote.

If you voted non-partisan in the primary you will be able to vote, and if you didn’t vote in the primary you will be able to vote, according to Ward.

On election day in the primary runoff next Tuesday polls will open in all Elbert County precincts at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.