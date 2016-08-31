Recycling ‘Happy Hour’ in Bowman Sept. 10

A recycling “Happy Hour,” sponsored by Keep Elbert County Beautiful (KECB) will be held at the Bowman Recycling Center on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon.

The “Happy Hour” event will give everyone a chance to get rid of some of their hard-to-recycle items.

At these events, KECB volunteers will help unload items from vehicles. The Bowman Recycling Center is located at 22 N. Segars St. in Bowman.

Items that will be accepted on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Bowman include:

• Batteries, such as car batteries, rechargeable batteries, and disposable batteries (all sizes).

• Electronics, such as microwaves, computers, radios, fans, printers, appliances and water heaters.

• Automobile tires. There will be a $2 fee per tire.

Tractor and large truck tires are $4 each.

There is no limit but KECB will not take tires from commercial sources.

• Televisions and computer monitors - $2 fees are required for each unit.

• Toner cartridges for printers will be donated to Special Olympics through ECCHS.

• Bulk waste will be accepted as much as will fit on a pickup truck.

No paint, chemicals or construction materials will be accepted

Regularly accepted items include aluminum cans. cardboard, glass, metal, magazines, newspapers and office paper. Plastic - No. 1, No. 5 and No. 7 – will be accepted.

For information contact KECB’s Executive Director at kecbeautiful@gmail.com or call at 706-567-0481.