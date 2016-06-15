James and Smith appointed to development authority board

Skip James and Jason Smith have been appointed to serve on the Development Authority of Elbert County, Elberton and Bowman.

Smith will serve as treasurer in the organization.

The two new members were in attendance last week at Athens Technical College’s Elberton campus when the authority met with newly hired Executive Director Rusty Warner, who came on board with the authority on June 1.

Development Authority Chairman Tom Denny said Warner was “very energetic” and “enthusiastic.” According to Denny, Warner has “hit the ground running.”

Right away the authority discussed the new railway tie that is connecting the Norfolk Southern and CSX railway.

On Wednesday, June 8, Caterpillar’s Athens plant rolled its first equipment on the Hartwell Rail Line through the recently installed switch near the “overhead bridge” at the Highway 17 and Highway 72 intersection on the west end of town.

The project, funded with a $2.5 million from the state, will provide Caterpillar with access to new destinations.

The authority has yet to establish a fiscal year 2017 budget.

In coming weeks the authority will request a budget of $132,500 for the development authority.

The development authority is funded through Elbert County’s commissioners and city councils from Elberton and Bowman.

In addition to Denny, James and Smith, Greg Gunter, Allen Nicas, Betty Yetzina and Jim Stovall are serving on the development authority’s board.

The authority started its meeting with a brief word about the passing of former long-time authority member Anri Konfino, who passed away last week just shy of his 99th birthday.