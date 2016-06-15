The Elberton Star staffers capture first in three Georgia Press Association categories

Three members of The Elberton Star’s editorial team earned a total of five awards in the 2016 Georgia Press Association (GPA) Better Newspapers Contest.

The awards were presented based on work during the 2015 calendar year.

Sports Editor Cary Best earned two photo awards, Managing Editor Mark Berryman earned two awards for column writing and Publisher Gary Jones earned an award for serious column writing.

Best claimed two first place awards.

The first award was in the Sports Photo category for a photo of bull rider Alan McClinton and the second was for Sports Feature Photo of a picture showing Devin Glaze helping Tay Huff up out of the mud at Oconee County.

“The awards for these two photos are representative of the high caliber of work Cary does for us each week,” said Jones. “His talent behind the camera as well as his journalistic efforts bring a quality sports section to Elbert County each week.”

Berryman earned first place honors in the Lifestyle-Feature Column category, a new category for the Georgia Press Association in 2016.

Along with the first place win, Berryman also earned a second place award in the sports column category.

Berryman has earned at least one award for column writing in eight of the past nine years while working for Community Newspapers and has first place awards in all three categories offered by the Georgia Press Association.

“Mark’s weekly column is a popular feature of our editorial page and these awards show why,” said Jones. “His consistency in earning recognition from the GPA each year is just another example of why readers turn to The Elberton Star each week, whether is for the latest news or possibly even a laugh or two thanks to Berryman’s column writing.”

Jones received a third place award in the Serious Column category for a column he wrote about what he expected to be “the worst day of my life” a year earlier.

The Elberton Star competes in Division F, which is for weekly publications with 5,000-15,000 subscribers.

The submissions for the contests are sent to Georgia Press Association judges from other states.

The contest entries are compiled in the late winter and winners are announced at the Georgia Press Association annual gathering in the spring of each year.