Anderson, Grzybowski appearing at Republican party event July 21

The Elbert County Republican Party is welcoming Georgia State Senate (24th District) Republican candidates to Elberton Thursday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Gym.

Lee Anderson and Greg Grzybowski, the two top vote-getters in the May primary for the 24th seat, are involved in a July 26 runoff to see which candidate will face Democratic candidate Brenda Jordan in November.

Anderson received 34 percent of the ballots cast in the primary, while Grzybowski picked up 19 percent of the votes in the primary.

According to a statement last week by Elbert County Republican Party Chairman Mack Powell, the event has been scheduled to allow Elbert County voters to “personally interact” with the two candidates. In addition, Powell said Elbert County Republican Sheriff Candidate Jamie Callaway will be in attendance. Callaway faces Democrat incumbent Melvin Andrews in November.

Powell said Hart County Republicans plan to attend other Republican groups in counties surrounding Elbert County have been invited to attend.