Fall Festival on square Saturday, Nov. 5

The Granite City Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the square in beautiful Downtown Elberton.

This event is co-sponsored by the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce, the Elberton Granite Association and Main Street Elberton.

Beginning at 8 a.m., SafeHouse Ministries will hold its annual Walk-a-thon in conjunction with the event. The walk will begin at McIntosh Coffee Shoppe.

For more information, to register or donate, please call Sue Beitzel at 706-213-7657.

The organizers are looking for vendors for the event.

Civic organizations, church groups, businesses, food and craft vendors wishing to participate should call the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce at 706-283-5651.

You may also stop by the Chamber of Commerce office and pick up an application or you may go to our website at www.elbertga.com and download an application.

Featured this year are arts, crafts, all kinds of food, an “Ag Corner” sponsored by Elbert County 4-H Extension, Cattleman’s Association & Farm Bureau, granite information, Rock Climbing, bungee jumping and all day stage entertainment.

The Elberton Granite Museum will also be open the day of the festival.