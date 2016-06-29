Elberton Star introduces the ‘Elberton Marketplace’

The Elberton Star is introducing an exciting new digital component to its readers and advertisers with Elberton Marketplace.

Elberton Marketplace is The Star’s answer to the request of its customers to provide a digital companion to the newspaper’s traditional print and Internet ads.

Elberton Marketplace provides a print, digital, social media and online search ability boost to local businesses.

“I’m excited about this,” said Elberton Star Publisher Gary Jones. “Elberton Marketplace represents a big step forward for our advertisers in exposing their businesses on all print and digital platforms, and it’s very mobile friendly.”

The Elberton Star advertisers get a business profile on Elberton Marketplace that contains the business’ website, social media links, address and phone, photo and an information paragraph or two.

Each week’s print ad is also displayed with the profile.

Every page view of the Elberton Marketplace helps boost the business’ ranking on search engines like Google, improving the business’ digital access. Elberton Marketplace is linked to similar marketplaces in eight other Northeast Georgia counties. This means readers and potential customers in those areas will also see an advertiser’s print and digital ad and digital profile, an important promotion for sales from outside the local market. The counties covered are Elbert, Lumpkin, White, Habersham, Rabun, Clarke/Athens, Stephens, Hart and Franklin.

Log on to www.elberton.com and click on the Elberton Marketplace ad to the top right of the home page.

Browse the categories and check out the local and regional stores.

“Call me if you have questions,” Jones said. “I believe you will really enjoy and come to rely on Elberton Marketplace as well as The Elberton Star.”