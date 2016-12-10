Elberton Police Department to offer active shooter course

The Elberton Police Department is hosting CRASE training at the Elberton Fine Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In the past two decades, horrific mass shootings have been thrust into public consciousness. The public expects an effective and swift response to these threats and the sequence of events that follow them. Research has shown however that many of the mass shootings, or active shooter events, are over before law enforcement arrives on scene.

Civilians who find themselves in an active shooter event must be prepared to take immediate action to save their own lives before law enforcement arrives. This training will help with being prepared.

The course is open to the public on a first come-first served basis. Those wishing to sign up may do so by calling 706-213-3130 or seeing Tabitha at the Elberton Police Department front desk Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The class is limited to the first 100 people signed up.

The class will be held at the Elberton Fine Arts Building on Church Street behind the Elbert Theater.

This is the first of its kind of training in Elberton or Elbert County and specific groups or organizations wanting individualized and specific training to their employees are encouraged to email Capt. Joey David at josephdavid923@elberton.net or Sgt. Scott Marunich at smarunich@cityofelberton.net and inquire about scheduling a training event.