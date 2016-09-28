Candidate forum Thursday

While maybe not as entertaining as a debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, Elbert County voters will get a chance to hear from a half-dozen local candidates who want their vote on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Rock Gym.

The forum is being presented by The Elberton Star and WSGC Radio.

Leading off the forum will be candidates for the soon to be vacated State Senate District 24 seat.

Democratic candidate Brenda Jordan will face off against Republican Lee Anderson.

Jordan is a retired teacher from Hartwell and Anderson is a farmer/businessman from Grovetown.

Anderson has not fully committed to the forum as of press time but Elbert County Republican Party Chairman Mack Powell stated he believed the candidate would attend.

Elbert County Sheriff Melvin Andrews, a Democrat, will defend his office against Republican challenger Jamie Callaway.

Andrews faced no opposition in the March primary and Callaway fended off a tough challenge by Shayne Bennett.

After no one qualified as a Republican or Democrat for the Elbert County Board of Education District 4 seat earlier this year, two candidates have filed as independents.

Mike Turner of Dewy Rose and F. Evelyn Jackson of Elberton have qualified as independent candidates for the seat being vacated by Jeff Burden.

Both candidates have stated they would attend the forum and answer questions.

The forum will be similar to the one held in April for the primary elections. With fewer candidates slated to speak, candidates will have a little more time to answer questions.

Each candidate will have two minutes for an opening statement and will take turns answering questions after opening remarks. Each question will be asked of both candidates running for their particular office.

All questions will come from the moderator. No questions will be taken directly from the floor. All questions have been submitted by the public in advance or come from the local media.

The moderator will ask as many questions as possible staying within the designated time limit.

All questions have been screened prior to the start of the debate and those deemed inappropriate will not be asked.

The forum host has total discretion as to the appropriateness of questions.

Each candidate will have two minutes to respond to questions. If requested, candidates may take one minute for rebuttals. Candidates will have two minutes for closing remarks.