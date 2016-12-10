‘Cemetery Walk’ Oct. 22 to benefit Historical Society

Prominent Elbertonians from history will be featured Saturday, Oct. 22 as the Elbert County Historical Society will hold a Cemetery Walk as a fundraiser event.

The walk will take place from 10 a.m. until noon.

The special event will be held at the historic Elmhurst Cemetery on North Oliver Street.

The entrance fee is $5 per adult; children will be admitted free of charge.

Entrance to the Cemetery Walk will be at the Northside Baptist Church parking lot gate.

This Cemetery Walk at Elmhurst Cemetery will feature speakers describing prominent Elbertonians buried in the old, historical section of the cemetery facing North Oliver Street.

The graves chosen for discussion will begin with that of E. Brewer Tate, Chairman of the Elbert County Board of Commissioners at the time of the construction of the historic Elbert County Courthouse.

Other graves will include that of Dr. Nathaniel Gholston Long, often called the “Father of the Granite Industry” because he established the first granite finishing plant in Elberton, for the purpose of the creation of the granite Confederate statue Additional individuals’ graves to be featured will include those of McAlpin Arnold, Peter Bertoni, Thomas M. Swift, Nancy K. Swift and William Oscar Jones.

Speakers scheduled to make presentations are Gary Jones, Publisher of The Elberton Star; Chris Kubas, Executive Vice President of the Elberton Granite Association, Inc.; Bob Lee III, of Elbert Insurance Associates, Inc.; Charlie Roberts, President of the Elbert County Historical Society; Olds Harris, an historian of Elbert County; Lanier Dunn, City Manager of the City of Elberton; and Dr. Joyce M. Davis, Member of the Elbert County Historical Society and its Board of Directors.

Each presentation will last approximately ten minutes; and, after each presentation, the group will move to the next grave site listed in the program to be provided.

A limited number of chairs will be provided for seating near the selected spots, but attendees can also bring folding chairs to ensure having a seat.

Parking will be provided in the lot of the Northside Baptist Church, and guides will be present to assist in parking.

Entrance fees will be taken at the Northside parking lot gate.

The $5 charge per adult will be used to assist in the historical mission of the Elbert County Historical Society.